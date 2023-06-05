Priyanka Chopra poses with ‘main girl’ Madhu Chopra in new PICS from Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared more pictures from Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

The Citadel actress recently attended Queen Bey’s tour with her friends and family. While she shared a slew of photos and videos on her Instagram stories yesterday, Chopra Jonas posted quite a few new snapshots on her Instagram feed today as well.

Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour with friends and family

Earlier today, Priyanka shared a slideshow of photos from Beyonce’s concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. In the first picture, Chopra Jonas can be seen posing with her mom DR. Madhu Chopra and her friend Tamanna Dutt. Priyanka was seen wearing a stunning black two-piece dress with a thigh-high slit. Her blow-dried hair was left open and she wore red lipstick. All three ladies could be seen twinning in black.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post

In the next photo, Priyanka pouted and showed the victory sign with her fingers as she posed with another friend. The next two slides showcased glimpses from the show. In another photo, we see Dr. Madhu Chopra hugging Salma Hayek, as the latter planted a kiss on her cheek. The last two slides of the post featured pictures of Madhu Chopra smiling in the audience, and Beyonce on stage respectively.

Along with the photos, Priyanka also wrote a sweet caption sharing her experience from attending the show, She wrote, “I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters – Beyoncé Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls (red heart emoji) @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra So glad you could finally see it @neeshanation (red heart emoji) #blueivey was amazing (heart eye emoji) dancers we’re (fire and heart-eye emojis)” Priyanka also thanked Beyonce, JayZ, and her pop star husband Nick Jonas in the caption. She said, “Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby #renaissanceworldtour”.

In yet another viral video, Priyanka Chopra is seen dancing her heart out at Beyonce’s concert.

