Priyanka Chopra posts a sweet birthday tribute for Reese Witherspoon on her 46th birthday

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 46th birthday on March 22 to wish her for the same, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday tribute. In her Instagram story, the actress shared a sweet photo of Witherspoon enjoying her day at the beach and added a note along with the same to mark her special day by sending her "lots of love."

Priyanka Chopra is known to have been a close friend to Reese who is often seen commenting on the former's posts and hence it was no surprise that the actress dropped a special birthday tribute for her. Along with a sun-kissed snap of Witherspoon, Priyanka wrote, "Here's to another trip around the sun." The photo showcased Reese in a happy mood as she seemed to be enjoying a cocktail by the beach.

Earlier, Witherspoon also received an adorable birthday wish from her The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston who dropped a series of photos with Reese from not only their AppleTV+ show but also Friends where the duo played Green sisters. In her birthday note, Aniston wrote, "It’s somebody’s birthday today My little sister, co-anchor, partner in crime. I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in!"

As for Priyanka Chopra's new post, it came days after the actress dropped photos from her Holi celebrations with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress recently returned from a work trip in Rome and enjoyed celebrating Holi with her family and friends. This also happened to be the actress' first Holi since welcoming a baby girl with Nick Jonas.

