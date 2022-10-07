Priyanka Chopra praises Hillary Clinton; Shares throwback PHOTOS from seminar hosted by latter

Priyanka Chopra is a global movie icon who has ventured into both Bollywood and Hollywood, in her career. She has been a part of some of the most loved films like Agneepath, Krrish 3, Don 2, Baywatch, Mary Kom, The Sky Is Pink and more. Her show Quantico was watched extensively on satellite and digital means and went of for 3 seasons. The actress married Nick Jonas and they gave birth to a baby daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. She is currently the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF. Priyanka took to Instagram as she heaped praises for Hillary Clinton, sharing a throwback photo.

Priyanka Chopra had attended a seminar hosted by Hillary Clinton for Women's Leadership Forum, not too long ago. She shared photos with Hillary on her Instagram story. The Don actress looked stunning in her equisite golden, turtle-neck bodycon dress, while Hillary, in her intricately designed shrug looked pretty. Priyanka, in her Instagram story where she shared pictures with Hillary Clinton, wrote, "Thank you HRC for an amazing evening! Throwback to the powerful seminar hosted by #HillaryClinton for Women's Leadership Forum. She has worked tirelessly, to expand women's representation and leadership in every sphere." Based on what Priyanka has said, Hillary is working tirelessly, to expand women representation in every sphere.