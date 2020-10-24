Priyanka Chopra QUIPS she's happy to 'still like' Nick Jonas post spending so much time together on quarantine

  1. Home
In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke candidly about how her quarantine period with husband Nick Jonas has a silver lining as they got to spend more time together than they usually would have due to their busy work schedules.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been quarantining in the US for the past few months
Priyanka Chopra has been quarantining with her hubby dearest Nick Jonas for several months in the US and it's brought the couple more closely than ever before. Given how they both have extremely jam-packed schedules with multiple work projects, it was almost like a long-distance relationship for the popular pair after their big, fat Indian wedding back in 2018.

In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for Today With Hoda & Jenna, PeeCee spoke candidly about how the quarantine period was a silver lining for the couple. While sharing that Nick was doing great, Priyanka admitted that Nickyanka would've never had as much time with each other as they were blessed with during their quarantine period together. "It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together, but that was definitely a silver lining — to be able to be home," Chopra confessed via US Weekly.

The 38-year-old actress further quipped that she's happy to "still like" her husband after "spending so much time with him" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Priyanka also revealed that she was surprisingly "very productive" through her quarantine period. This included working out and eating right while spending a lot of time on her health and wellness. Creatively, Priyanka continued to work as well.

We adore Nickyanka and how!

Meanwhile, Priyanka has many upcoming projects on the way; from her highly-awaited memoir Unfinished dropping on January 19, 2021, to Netflix's The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Credits :Today With Hoda & Jenna,US Weekly,Getty Images

