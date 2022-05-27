Priyanka Chopra raves about Chris Evans' upcoming movie The Gray Man: I'm so excited

Anthony and Joe Russo are no strangers to blockbuster movies, having directed some of the most famous scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, from Captain America: The Winter Soldier through Avengers: Endgame. Now, the Russos are reuniting for the forthcoming Netflix thriller The Gray Man, which, based on Netflix's first look at the film, looks to be a smash hit.

However, it looks like not only fans but celebrities too can't wait for the movie to release. Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story and posted character posters of the cast and wrote, "I'm so excited for this." However, the character posters depict the key characters, all of whom are staring pensively into the distance. Ryan Gosling's poster refers to the figure as "The Uncatchable," but Chris Evans' poster refers to the character as "The Unstoppable." Ana De Armas, on the other hand, is referred to as "The Untraceable." Dhanush poster refers to him as a "Lethal Force."

Interestingly, with a projected production budget of over USD 200 million, the highly-anticipated action thriller is one of Netflix's most costly original movies to date, matching Ryan Reynolds' successful Netflix film, Red Notice. In addition to Gosling, Evans, Dhanush, and de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Julia Butters, and Alfre Woodard also appear in The Gray Man.

Meanwhile, the debut trailer which has just been released introduces us to Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), who is fighting for his life with one of the world's highest bounties hovering over his head and a mustachioed madman on his tail. Though Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and Gentry were once officially coworkers, the two men are at odds in The Gray Man's debut trailer, with Hansen being tasked with leading the international search for Gentry's head.

