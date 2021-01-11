Priyanka Chopra REACTS to the age gap debate between her & Nick Jonas: More of an adventure than a hurdle

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently reacted to the ongoing debate of her cultural and age gap with husband Nick Jonas, scroll down to see what she said.

Jonas recently addressed a very personal matter that the press has been writing about! In a chat with The Sunday Times, the 38-year-old actress opened up about the cultural differences and age-gap between her and her American husband Nick Jonas. The actress praised husband Nick for taking to the Indian culture “like fish to water,” and even said that these gaps are “not hurdles” in the duo’s relationship.

When asked if the 10 year age gap between her and Nick or the cultural difference was an issue in their relationship, PeeCee said that just like any other couple, the duo has to understand each other’s differences and adjust to what they like. Peecee then called these gaps more of an adventure than a hurdle, adding that they both adjusted well, and it didn’t cause any problems between the two.

The duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in India in December 2018, did both Christian and Hindu ceremonies to honour both their cultures. Peecee said that at the end of the day, they both want someone in their corner, who, apart from the world, is just comforting you and providing companionship. While talking about the quarantine period with Nick, Priyanka said that the pandemic, fortunately, brought the two closer than they were bere and they felt lucky to have been able to spend time with each other since both their careers are demanding.

Currently, the actress has returned to work and is living in London a the moment to shoot her film Text For You.

