Priyanka Chopra REACTS to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology after their 'awkward private encounter'

Priyanka Chopra recently received an apology from actress and comedian, Rosie O'Donnell on TikTok after she narrated an awkward encounter she had with Priyanka and Nick Jonas in Malibu. Following her public apology where she first referred to Priyanka as "Chopra wife", the actress has now responded to O'Donnell and her comments about the incident.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a note where she mentioned how if one was to make a public apology for a very "awkward private encounter", they could at least have the courtesy to Google your name before doing so or even try to reach out to them directly. Chopra further added, "We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as "someone" or "wife" in a sincere apology.

Priyanka further added, "If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing." The Matrix Resurrections star didn't just stop at that, she further decided to school everyone why O'Donnell thinking she was author Deepak Chopra's daughter was wrong as she cited an example adding how not all Chopras are related, the same way that not all Smiths are related to the "legendary" Will Smith.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka's statement on the incident came a day after Rosie O'Donnell shared the awkward story in her TikTok video and after facing backlash for it, released an apology video where again seemed to disrespect the actress by referring to her as "Chopra wife" and later mentioned, "Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me."

