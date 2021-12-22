Priyanka Chopra REACTS to uproar over dropping 'Jonas' on social media: Find it really amusing

Priyanka Chopra is making her place in Hollywood, one film at a time. The actress who is playing a small yet pivotal role in Matrix 4 has been going all out for the film's promotions. Amidst this, the actress has been interacting with international as well as Indian media, During one such conversation with ETimes, Priyanka was quizzed about the controversial name change that recently took place on her Instagram.

If you have no idea what we are talking about, let us get you up to speed. A few weeks ago, Priyanka had dropped husband Nick's surname 'Jonas' from her name on Instagram. While it was Priyanka Chopra Jonas earlier, the actress changed it back to Priyanka Chopra. This sent social media into a frenzy as well as actress' fans who began speculating that there was probably trouble in paradise.

During the interview, when Priyanka was told that the dropping of Jonas from her name became a much publicised issue, the actress revealed she found it amusing. Speaking to Etimes, Priyanka Chopra said, "I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess."

She further added that it is only social media and netizens really need to chill out. "I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It’s social media, guys. Just chill out," Priyanka remarked.

