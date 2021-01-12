Priyanka Chopra recalls the good old days & shares a throwback PIC; Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif drop comments

Priyanka Chora wrapped up the shooting schedule of Text for You recently. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

It was during the latter part of 2020 that Jonas announced completing her memoir titled Unfinished. Now the good news is that it is going to be released soon and the actress has been sharing numerous anecdotes on social media in connection with the same. The Quantico star is an avid social media user and often leaves her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. Meanwhile, the diva has shared a new Instagram post.

Priyanka has shared a throwback picture of her 17-year old self along with the post as she recalls the fond memories related to the same. The actress captions the picture as, “Lean, mean and all of 17.” She is seen wearing a printed white top teamed up with a pair of hipster pants and a black denim jacket. The Text for You star’s hair is left loose often and her sans makeup looks further adds to her beauty in the picture.

Many celebs like , , Lara Dutta, and others dropped comments and showered love on the actress as soon as she shared this on social media. As we await the release of Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy with her upcoming projects. Recently, she completed the shoot of Text for You co-starring Sam Heughan in London. To add to this, the actress will also be seen in Matrix 4. Priyanka is also awaiting the release of The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

