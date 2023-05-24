Priyanka Chopra recalls male co-actors having ‘diva moments’: ‘Had co-stars that stopped filming for 3 hours’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not hesitant to talk about her experiences or share her truth. This has been evident with the several bold, controversial, honest, yet candid statements she has made in her telling interviews in the recent past.

Speaking of which, Priyanka recently sat in an interview with Mickey Rapkin for The Zoe Report, where they talked about her marriage with Nick Jonas, her tryst with Bollywood directors, her new projects – the Amazon spy series Citadel, and the romantic-comedy Love Again among other things. She also shared her experience with some male actors who exhibited ‘diva moments’ on set. Read on to know more.

Priyanka Chopra on her male co-stars having ‘diva moments’

Speaking of Love Again, Priyanka Chopra praised her co-actors in the movie and said that it feels good to work with actors who “come in, know their lines, and are not divas.” When asked if that had really been her experience, Chopra Jonas agreed and went on to recall a time when her co-star came unprepared on set.

“Oh, yeah. I can’t tell you who. But I’ve had co-stars that stopped filming for three hours because they need stuff explained [to them] on a production day — not the night before — while the crew is standing around. Or have diva moments or arrive hours late while everyone’s waiting around. I’ve had that happen with a lot of male actors my whole life.” Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra recently featured in two projects – Amazon Prime Video’s global spy series Citadel with Richard Madden, and the romantic comedy Love Again where she features alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

She has now begun working on her next outing, Heads of State, which is an Amazon Studios project. She will be joining hands with John Cena and Idris Elba for the Ilya Naishuller directorial.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Priyanka Chopra know Nick Jonas is ‘the one’ for her? Love Again actress REVEALS