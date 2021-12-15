Priyanka Chopra RECALLS the story of how she landed up with the role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra along with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss appeared on the recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith Red Table Talk. During her interaction on the show, Priyanka recalled her connection to The Matrix universe and watching it first as a 16-year-old. The actress also opened up about how she landed up with the role of Sati in the film.

In a clip released on the Facebook page of Red Table Talk, Priyanka was seen chatting up being excited about joining Matrix 4 as she said, "I think the Matrix trilogy changed cinema. I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality."

Adding further about how she was cast as Sati, the actress recalled being in India for a shoot when her agent confirmed that director Lana Wachowski was interested in meeting her in San Francisco for a role in her upcoming film. Revealing how she reacted to the same, "I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it's just such a privilege and an honor."

The actress also spoke about being nervous to film a particular scene along with lead stars Keanu and Carrie-Anne Moss and further stated that she motivated herself by saying, "I remember my hands sweating. I told myself that 16-year-old me would never forgive myself if I didn't get my words right in front of all of you."

