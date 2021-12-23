Priyanka Chopra receives family love after The Matrix Resurrections release; Nick Jonas says 'proud of you'

Priyanka Chopra stars in one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year, The Matrix Resurrections. After the film's release on December 22, the actress received a ton of love not only from her fans but also her family including husband Nick Jonas who mentioned that he's "proud" of her and shared a sweet post to celebrate her achievement.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of stories that showed her post-release activities which included spending time with her dogs, Panda, Gino and Diana. The actress then re-posted a story shared by husband Nick Jonas which celebrated the film's release and added a red heart emoji to it. In yet another story, Priyanka also thanked her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas, who shared a congratulatory post for her.

As for Nick Jonas, the singer dropped two Instagram stories as he raved about Priyanka and wrote, "Congratulations to my amazing wife and the entire cast of The Matrix Resurrections. What an incredible film." Adding another story with a screengrab of Priyanka's character Sati in the film, he wrote, "Proud of you."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories here:

Priyanka was also seen spending time with her mom Madhu Chopra who seemed to be enjoying Christmas festivities in Los Angeles with her daughter as the duo even posed together for a stunningly festive snap in the backdrop of a Christmas tree.

As for her latest release, The Matrix Resurrections has been receiving positive reviews from critics. The film brings back the lead pairing of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss from the original franchise and also stars Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris in lead roles. Apart from theatres, the film has also released on streaming on HBO Max.

