Priyanka Chopra remembers dad Ashok Chopra on his death anniversary as she shares heartwarming memories

On the death anniversary of her father Ashok Chopra, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a heartwarming snippet from her memoir Unfinished.

Jonas made headlines earlier this year for several projects and one of them was her very own memoir Unfinished. Today, the actress went back to her autobiography as she looked back on a fond memory. On the death anniversary of her father Ashok Chopra, Priyanka took to social media to share a heartwarming snippet from her book. On Instagram, Priyanka shared the snippet and remembered her dad in the sweetest way.

In the snippet, we get to see a 5-year-old Priyanka smiling and singing with her father as her duet partner. The description below the photo reads, "From my earliest years, my dad and I had an understanding. Whenever he was performing at the army club he would look me in the eye during the first song. The New Year's Eve I was five he forgot, so I started to leave in a huff. Dad jumped off the stage and pulled me up onto it with him, coaxing me into a duet -- a nursery rhyme -- and winning my forgiveness."

Priyanka captioned the photo, "It never gets easier… love you dad." Goes without saying, PeeCee's comments section was flooded with comments from fans and friends. Take a look:

Over the years, Priyanka has often spoke about her love for her dad. The actress also sports a tattoo on her wrist which reads, "Daddy’s lil girl" written in her father's handwriting. Priyanka's father Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013.

