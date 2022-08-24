Priyanka Chopra remembers 'legend' Kobe Bryant on his birth anniversary with a throwback clip

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to remember late NBA player Kobe Bryant on his birth anniversary. The actress shared a throwback clip of Bryant's conversation with celebrity life coach Jay Shetty. Chopra referred to the late basketball player as a "legend" in her Instagram story and added a red heart and a crying emoji alongside the same.

The video shared by Chopra showcased Kobe Bryant making an appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast where the Lakers legend can be seen delivering an inspiring quote as he says, "What I try to is just try to be still. And understand that things come and go. Emotions come and go. The important thing is to accept them all, embrace them all and then you can choose to do what you want to with them. Versus being controlled by emotion."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

The conversation also showcases Bryant talking about his younger self being consumed by fear. Sharing the same video on his own Instagram post, Jay Shetty also remembered Bryant and wote, "Happy Birthday Kobe. This notion of finding stillness and accepting the emotions as they come is something I try and live by every day. Thank you for sharing your wisdom, Kobe. I will never forget it."

Priyanka Chopra had previously shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram after the news of Kobe and his daughter Gianna was reported in 2020. The actress had written about Bryant being the reason she fell in love with the sport of NBA at the age of 13 when she lived in Queens, New York.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback PIC with late father Ashok Chopra as she wishes him on birth anniversary