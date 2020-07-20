  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra reminisces the day Nick Jonas asked her to marry him 2 years ago: I may have been speechless

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie with husband Nick Jonas, after a weekend of birthday celebrations, and it was all things adorable.
Priyanka Chopra completed another year around the sun as she celebrated her 38th birthday on Saturday. With husband Nick Jonas by her side, the actress ended up having a great celebration at home as Nick's birthday post suggested that. On Monday morning, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie with Nick and it was all things adorable. In the photo, the couple were extra mushy as Nick leaned in to kiss his wife. Priyanka recalled the day, two years ago, when Nick popped the big question and she was left rather speechless.  

Priyanka's photo caption read, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since." The actress also hinted that her weekend birthday celebration was a blast. 

Adding, "In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas." Nick, was equally excited, as he commented on PC's post and said, "Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful." 

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' latest Instagram post: 

Wishing his stunning wife on her birthday, Nick wrote, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

Take a look: 

