Priyanka Chopra reposts Michelle Obama's statement about US Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights

Celebrities have been speaking out against the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v Wade which protected reproductive rights for women. The ruling will result in abortion being banned in several states. While Priyanka Chopra didn't directly react to the news, she reposted former first lady, Michelle Obama's post to her Instagram story.

In her Instagram stories, Priyanka expressed her heartbreak over the recent US Supreme Court decision. Resharing a heartbreaking statement written by Michelle Obama, Chopra also posted another story featuring a political cartoon that compared gun rights in America compared to abortion rights. As Roe v Wade was struck down after nearly 50 years since it became one of the significant wins for women's rights, the current backstep has received a lot of reactions.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Michelle Obama in her statement wrote how the decision has left her "heartbroken" as she wrote, "So yes, I am heartbroken – for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won't be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions; for the mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term; for the parents watching their child's future evaporate before their very eyes; for the health care workers who can no longer help them without risking jail time."

Several celebrities reacted to the shocking ruling on social media including Hailey Bieber who wrote she was "speechless" as she shared a headline regarding the decision. She further wrote, "What an extreme loss and disappointment. This is really really scary."

