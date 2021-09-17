Priyanka Chopra RESPONDS to backlash over her upcoming series The Activist; SEE POST

Priyanka Chopra has responded to criticism over her forthcoming reality show, The Activist, which will also have Julianne Hough and Usher as judges. The series, produced by CBS and Global Citizen, brings together six activists from across the globe who aim to make a difference in universal issues such as health, education, and the environment. Their success will be determined by their social media efforts.

However, the show's concept was criticized and labeled as disrespectful and tone-deaf. On Thursday, Priyanka put out an Instagram post, responding to the heavy backlash. "I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect." She further penned, "The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you."

Check out her post here:

She further wrote, "The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I am proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate."

Meanwhile, having faced backlash online and being termed as 'tone deaf', the show will now be changing its format from a competitive series to a documentary as confirmed by Global Citizen. The Global Citizen handle in a post also shared an apology to the community of activists as they mentioned, "We got it wrong."

ALSO READ:Priyanka Chopra, Usher & Julianne Hough's The Activist CHANGES its format after facing backlash