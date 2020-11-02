Priyanka Chopra reunites with Nick Jonas & her pet fam as they head for a drive in LA after Berlin return

Priyanka Chopra made her way back to the US after shooting in Berlin over the past few days. The global star was elated to be back at 'home' as she shared a photo of her and Nick gearing up for a drive around LA with their pets, Gino and Diana.

recently made her way back to Los Angeles in the US after shooting in Berlin over the past few days. The gorgeous star had shared a selfie before heading back home and expressed her happiness over the same. As soon as Priyanka returned home to her husband Nick Jonas and her pets, the global star could not control her excitement. The star joined Nick and their pets Diana and Gino for a drive around LA in their convertible. The actress even shared a picture-perfect photo on social media of her family.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, "Home is where the heart is. @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas." With it, she shared a cute photo of her clad in casuals while Nick took the driver's seat. Their pet Gino was seen sitting on a seat behind Priyanka while the gorgeous star was seen holding her pooch in her hands. The picture-perfect family photo of Priyanka, Nick with their pets surely has got the internet gushing over the cute reunion.

After months of staying at home due to the COVID 19 outbreak, Priyanka kicked off work a few weeks back. She headed to Berlin to shoot for her film and while she was at it, she kept fans guessing about her whereabouts. She dropped a few glimpses from her trip to Berlin and before returning, shared several photos with her pet, Diana on Instagram.

Take a look at Priyanka and Nick's photo:

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. The global star was elated to be a part of the franchise. Apart from this, Priyanka also has The Russo Brothers backed series Citadel with Richard Madden. Also, recently, the trailer of her upcoming Netflix film, The White Tiger came that also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film will hit the OTT platform soon. The trailer and performances of Priyanka and Rajkummar received a lot of love from fans.

