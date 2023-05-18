Priyanka Chopra reunites with Malti Marie, shares an adorable PIC with her baby daughter from the playpen

Priyanka Chopra has blessed her fans and followers with more Malti Marie content. The international actress was once again reunited with her daughter after attending an event in Italy recently.

Priyanka keeps an active social media presence. The 40-year-old actress often treats netizens to glimpse at her professional life and personal life with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Priyanka yet again took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture featuring herself with her baby daughter. Scroll below to take a look.

Priyanka Chopra spends time with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Earlier today, Priyanka dropped a photo on the story feature on Instagram. In the snapshot, the Love Again actress can be seen sitting inside a playpen with Malti right in front of her. Priyanka was seen donning a ribbed grey sweater with matching trousers. Her hair was tied in a ponytail. On the other hand, Malti was seen donning a pink tee-shirt with black leggings. The little-one was seen observing something that Priyanka held in her hands.

Sharing this photo, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Reunited…What do we have here MM? (slew of emojis)”

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s photo with Malti Marie below:

Nick Jonas’ Mother’s Day wish for Priyanka

This Mother’s Day, Nick Jonas had a sweet wish for Priyanka. Nick took to the ‘gram and shared a picture of Priyanka and Malti Marie whom he lovingly addresses as MM. In the snapshot, Chopra Jonas could be seen carrying a visibly-cheerful Malti on her shoulders as they took a walk in the city. While the actress was seen donning a grey co-ord set and a cap with sunglasses, Malti was dressed in an animal-printed onesie and silver boots.

In the next video, we see Priyanka carrying her baby daughter in her arms across a crossing, as the latter excitedly moved her little hands and legs. The Citadel actress could not help but laugh. On the other hand, Nick, who was behind them recording the video, can be heard calling out Malti’s name with love.

