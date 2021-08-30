Priyanka Chopra reveals fan girl moments on The Matrix 4 sets, says Citadel's every episode is 'like a movie'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is truly a global diva and there are no two ways about it. The actress is currently stationed in London where she has been shooting for her debut web series Citadel opposite Richard Madden. Now, in a latest conversation with Vogue India, PeeCee got candid about Citadel and The Matrix 4.

The actress has been sharing a few on set photos from Citadel and has excited her millions of followers. Speaking to the portal, she did not reveal details of Citadel. However, Priyanka said, "Every episode is like a movie." The actress, who was the first Indian-born woman to lead a prime-time network show in the US with Quantico, is also working in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

Speaking about her experience of filming it in Germany, Priyanka candidly revealed, "I would have done any part Lana Wachowski (producer) would have given me. I’d be happy to do a walk-on. It was amazing just being there."

She revealed that she had several fan girl moments on the set. "I used to arrive on set sometimes when Carrie-Anne Moss or Neil Patrick Harris were filming and I’d sort of peek in and have a fangirl moment." Despite bagging these massive projects, Priyanka is of the opinion that she still doesn't have a solid hold in Hollywood.

"I’m doing rom-coms, action, indie movies. I’ve built a solid career in Hindi movies but I haven’t done that yet in America. In India, I’ve been able to play a variety of roles and work with almost everyone in the film business that I wanted to. I want to see if I can have a career like that here as well," Priyanka acknowledged.

Apart from Citadel and The Matrix 4, Priyanka also is starring in the film Text For You which she finished filming in London last year.

