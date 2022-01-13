Priyanka Chopra reveals her baby plans with Nick Jonas; Says 'when it happens, it happens'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has been one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood and Hollywood. Both of them have had incredible careers and have been by each other's sides since their marriage in 2018. Recently, during Chopra's interview with Vanity Fair, she opened up on her plans of having babies with Nick and whether her mother hopes for a grandchild someday.

The Matrix: Resurrections alum didn't hesitate to reveal her future plans with her husband and their family. She noted that having babies is a "big part" of their "desire for the future" but they aren't rushing into it yet. "By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens," the actress noted, via Vanity Fair. When asked whether they would slow down on the work front after they have babies of their own, the Quantico star said that she and the Jonas Brothers member are "both okay with that."

However, the actress also opened up on how despite being busy, she wouldn't want to spend 2022 away from her home. Noting how she has been "craving balance," Priyanka said, I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working."

Later Nick also revealed how he has never seen Priyanka get overwhelmed due to their fame. Opening up on the same, Nick noted that the couple has "set real boundaries" around their personal lives and "worked hard" to keep their work out of their "little safe haven" comprising themselves, their friends and family. PeeCee also hilariously added how her mother Madhu Chopra had "no hopes" about her finally getting married to someone. "Her attention is diverted by my marriage. She’s very much an Asian mom, very excited about the fact that I finally did it," she told Vanity Fair.

