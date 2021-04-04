Priyanka Chopra reveals how her pup Diana became her biggest strength during her initial days in New York.

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra opened up on how her pet dog Diana became her biggest source of strength. Read on to find out.

transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood in 2015 when the actress headlined an American drama series Quantico. The actress moved countries as she was shooting for the same in the US and lived there for months on end. Now, in a recent interview with Financial Times, Priyanka opened up on how her pet dog Diana became her biggest source of strength during her initial lonely days in the Big Apple.

Speaking to the portal, Priyanka revealed that she adopted Diana after she met her at a shoot among many other dogs. The actress said that it wasn't she, but Diana chose her. "It was four years ago, at a time in my life where I was really low: I had just moved to the States, I was mourning my father’s death, I didn’t know anybody – I was working on Quantico for ABC and going back home on my own. One day, I was doing an interview with BuzzFeed, and they unleashed all these puppies on me and I was supposed to answer questions when I was handling them. Diana kind of hid under my arm. I just fell in love with her and had to take her home."

Admitting that she was new to NYC as well as having a pet to care for, Priyanka said, "I had no idea what to do with a pup, but it was she and I, alone in New York City. It was Diana I snuggled into, and Diana who barked whenever the door opened. With Diana, I had somebody to take care of and, in return, she took care of me. I feel that about my pups in such a big way. If you look after them, they really look after you; they heal your heart. They make us more human."

The actress added that it is difficult for her to go on a shoot or be without Diana for an extended time. "Diana had separation anxiety; she was really scared because she was so little when she was taken from her mom – three weeks or so. I don’t think she saw a lot of love. She didn’t like to be left alone, even in another room. She’d scratch the door up. She’s gotten much better, but I still can’t leave her. She has to come to film sets with me. But she’s small, so it’s OK. Now she travels with me most places; she’s grown up on film sets, so she knows when to be quiet – she’s super-clever," Priyanka revealed.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie SPENT USD 1 million each in divorce trial; Custody battle to go on for 6 more years?

Credits :Financial Times

Share your comment ×