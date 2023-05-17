Priyanka Chopra reveals how she felt 'dismissed' on set: People didn't believe I could do my job...

Priyanka Chopra is a name most people around the world have heard of with the amount of global success she has attained but her life wasn't always as rosy. The 40-year-old actress has opened up about facing rejection and how she felt "dismissed" on set at one point in her life. Continue reading for more details about what the Citadel star revealed.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about rejections and feeling 'dismissed' on set

Priyanka Chopra is Grazia's global cover star as she features on 12 international editions of the magazine at the same time. She posted images of her covers and captioned the post, "12 covers around the world [globe emoji] Thanks Grazia. This was a fun one! [heart hands emoji]." During an interview with Grazia UK, the popular actress opened up about facing rejection in her career and feeling "dismissed" and "patronized" at a point in time in her life.

"My job is extremely inconsistent. I could get cancelled tomorrow, people could decide I'm not flavour of the month. I have never been the kind of person who thinks I have made it," she said. Chopra further talked about facing rejection in her career and how she remembers feeling on set at a certain time in her life. "There were so many times I wanted to quit. I was tired of rejection. I felt dismissed and patronised on set, like people didn't believe I could do my job even when Bollywood is as huge as it is," she explained.

"Actor @priyankachopra has won over Bollywood and Hollywood. But it's only now she feels she's hitting her prime. In the new issue of @graziauk she talks parenting, pressure and why she's finally getting the roles she always wanted," the magazine captioned her cover. Another post featuring images from her shoot says that "hard work and perseverance" have shaped her 20-year career and that she has no plans to slow down now.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka Chopra had two recent releases, one being a television series and the other being a film. Citadel, her spy action thriller television series, stars actor Richard Madden opposite her. Produced by the Russo Brothers, the Amazon Prime series features her as a spy named Nadia Sinh and is the #1 series in 200 countries. On the other hand, her romantic comedy film titled Love Again co-stars actor Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion.

