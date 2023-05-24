Priyanka Chopra reveals how she was 'scrutinized' in early days but learned to 'protect herself'

Priyanka Chopra has repeatedly been open about the struggles she has faced in her long and successful career. The actress has now spoken up about how "scrutinized" she felt and how she learned to "protect" who she was by "building barriers" around herself. Continue reading for more details about what the 40-year-old actress and Citadel star said.

Priyanka Chopra talks about feeling 'scrutinized' and learning how to protect herself

Chopra is the cover star of magazine The Zoe Report and during a conversation for the May issue, the actress revealed how she has been treated and made to feel during the early phases of her career. "I was 17 years old when I started doing this. I've been picked apart — my actions, decisions have been scrutinized," Chopra, who has won multiple awards for her work, divulged. The actress further talked about grappling with her identity as a result.

I've learned how to protect myself by building barriers and walls, [but] now that I've done this for long enough, the lines are blurring for me. The public person and the real person are kind of becoming the same. Priyanka Chopra

She added, "I felt like a failure. I was hard on myself." Previously, during Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, Chopra divulged details about the politics she had to face during her time in Bollywood. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me for reasons. I had beef with people... I was tired of the politics," she had revealed. Clips from the interview went viral with people appreciating her for speaking up about what happens in the business mostly with actors not having any links to the industry.

Even though the constant scrutiny and treatment she faced made her doubt herself resulting in her feeling like a different person at home and in the public eye, she has now learned how to protect herself and cope with what the industry tends to throw at outsiders and actresses. "I'm more comfortable talking about myself to you than I would have been five years ago. I was a lot more guarded," Chopra mused during the interview.

"Maybe it's maturity, maybe it's coming into my own, finding a confidence in yourself and not seeking. I'm still figuring that out," the 40-year-old continued. She also talked about getting stuffed omelets and pancakes at Waffle House when she was filming season one of her hit ABC series Quantico. Chopra added that the cast used to share their feelings and life stories with each other and how "cathartic" the whole process was.

