Priyanka Chopra reveals most uncomfortable red carpet looks: Couldn't breathe, felt like it reshaped my ribs

Jonas, over the last few years, has graced red carpets across the world. And every single time, Priyanka makes headlines for her stunning outfits and unmissable stylish avatars. Be it in the US or India, Priyanka's airport, red carpet or casual look, all make a statement. However, one would agree, that fashion is not always about comfort.

Now, in a latest interview with People, Priyanka was asked about her most uncomfortable red carpet looks. Going back in time, PeeCee revealed that her Miss India outfit was one of the most uncomfortable ones as it was 'taped' to her skin. She said, "In year 2000, I won Miss World and my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won in the end, I was stressing so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. And the whole time I was doing my walk, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste’. People thought it was a namaste but it was actually holding my dress up," she said.

However, her most recent outfit which made it difficult for her to eat and sit was the 2018 Met Gala look. The actress back then had walked in a stunning red velvet gown with a gold hood that created waves internationally. Elaborating on that outfit, Priyanka said, "My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn't eat too much during that night."

This isn't the first time celebs have opened up on being uncomfortable for the sake of fashion. Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala look, too, had received a lot of attention for her tiny waist. The reality star even admitted that it was painful when she said, "I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off – the indentations on my back and my stomach."

