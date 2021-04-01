Priyanka Chopra REVEALS Nick Jonas' diabetes worried her while filming Matrix 4 & Text for You during pandemic

Priyanka Chopra, in an interview, confessed that filming under lockdown in London during the COVID-19 pandemic is "really daunting."

has been stationed in London, UK, for the past few months as she's quickly making up for 2020 by filming three back-to-back projects, which were initially put on hold owing to the coronavirus pandemic. From Matrix 4 to Text For You and now Citadel, it's been a crazy time for PeeCee, especially when it comes to filming under COVID-19 safety protocols as the UK is facing its third national lockdown.

In a candid interview with CNBC, Priyanka shared her woes when it comes to her family's safety, especially her husband Nick Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra, and prioritising work simultaneously. "My husband is a type one diabetic, I'm asthmatic. I have my Mum who's living with me right now so, I just feel like I'm also, on the job, you know, responsible on a set of hundreds of people. So I take it very, very seriously," Chopra confessed. According to the 38-year-old actress, a lot of things has changed for a lot of people seeing what a toll it has taken around the world, not only with people's health and the death rate but also with jobs and stability.

Priyanka believes that it brought disparity between the 'haves' and the 'have nots' to the fore and it's a "very emotional time" and "very scary." Talking about how it's "kind of a crazy experience" filming even with the strick UK government COVID-19 regulations, which includes being tested for the virus every day, PeeCee stated, "As actors, we're still taking off our masks in front of other actors, you know, and that's part of the job. And I feel like, that's kind of really daunting because you just don't know."

However, Priyanka noted that she's so far managed to finish filming for Matrix 4 and Text For You and is now shooting for Citadel. "People are consuming so much content right now that someone's got to make it. So, you know, back at work, but it is daunting I have to say," Chopra elaborated.

