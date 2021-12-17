Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas rewrote some of her roast jokes for him since she was 'not mean enough'.

Priyanka Chopra made some serious noise on social media earlier this month when she roasted her husband Nick Jonas for a Netflix special. However, while promoting her latest project on The View, Priyanka offered an interesting sight into the roast and her jokes which grabbed a lot of attention. The actress revealed that while it was 'liberating' to be a part of the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, some of her jokes were rewritten.

The Matrix 4 actress revealed that Nick Jonas rewrote some of her jokes on him because the pop singer thought that PeeCee wasn't mean enough. "He took it really well. How many of us get to roast our husbands publicly, right? I enjoyed it so much. The thing about it is I was really nervous the day before because I haven’t done stand-up (comedy)," Priyanka said.

Adding, "I would never be able to be roasted because I take offence to everything. Like, ‘what do you mean?’." But he was so sweet. I was like, ‘No, I can’t say this, this is offensive to you.’ And he is like, ‘You are not mean enough.’ He rewrote some of my jokes for me. Talk about someone being in your corner. And then pretended to laugh at them!"

Well, now that's like an almost perfect husband. Priyanka joked about Nick's career, their age gap and family planning.

