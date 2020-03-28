Priyanka Chopra REVEALS one rule that makes her marriage with Nick Jonas balanced and successful

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra reveals the one rule shared between herself and Nick Jonas to balance their married life with their extremely busy work schedules. Read below to know what the rule is.

It's been a tough few weeks for everyone, around the globe, due to the coronavirus scare. We've all had to practice self-isolation and social distancing, not just for ourselves but to safeguard the ones around us as well. Given how and Nick Jonas were together in the US at the time, the married couple is on quarantine mode together. However, before the pandemic, PeeCee and Nick have had a sort of long-distance relationship, given how both travel the world, thanks to their busy schedules.

So what makes their married life so balanced and successful? Well, in an interview with Tatler, Priyanka got candid about how the couple balances their relationship and hectic work schedules. "We don’t go more than two [or] three weeks without seeing each other. That’s a rule. It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritize it," Chopra revealed. Given the liberties that the pair has to be able to travel where each other is, in a moment's notice, this rule makes a whole lot of sense!

Meanwhile, The Sky Is Pink star also got candid about starting a family with Nick. While she admits that 2020 is jam-packed for her, in terms of work that she is doing and has taken on, having kids is also very important for her.

"It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen," Priyanka shared honestly.

Priyanka and Nick are making the most of their quarantine period together and have been sharing photos on Instagram over how they are spending quality time together. Moreover, Chopra has also been hosting IG Live sessions for educating people about COVID-19.

