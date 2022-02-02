Priyanka Chopra reveals ONE thing she's most excited about in her upcoming rom-com Text For You

New mom Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed her first baby with Nick Jonas via surrogacy. The actress in her first interview since welcoming their daughter spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her career, childhood and more. In the same, Priyanka also talked about her upcoming rom-com, Text For You with Sam Heughan and discussed why she's excited about it.

Ever since made her debut in Hollywood, Priyanka has been in several different projects but Text For You remains special for the actress considering it is her first rom-com lead role. The film will star Outlander star Sam Heughan as her love interest and there's another major highlight to this film which is that singer Celine Dion will be starring in it.

Sharing her excitement about the same and gushing about the singer, Chopra quipped, "It’s Celine Dion’s acting debut and it will be in my movie." Further adding on about the singer's talent, she said, "She’s so funny. And she’s an amazing actress. She definitely needs to do more of this. I love rom-coms. And I’ve done a lot of rom-coms in my Bollywood work, but I’ve never had [the chance] yet in America", via Harper's Bazaar.

Text For You is one of Chopra's biggest projects this year after Citadel which is the actress' Amazon TV show that has been created by the Russo Brothers and stars her alongside Richard Madden. In terms of gaining her footing in Hollywood, Priyanka has been massively successful. She recently starred in one of the industry's biggest films of 2021, The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick among others.

As for Text For You, the film has been directed by Jim Strouse. A release date for the same is yet to be announced.

