Priyanka Chopra reveals she can't resist THIS dish plated up by Nick Jonas: That's also on our brunch menus
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is letting us in on a few secrets from the kitchen. The Sky Is Pink actress has been practising social distancing with Nick Jonas in the US since March. The two have been keeping fans updated with their whereabouts and letting them get a glimpse of their time in lockdown frequently via their social media posts. Now, PeeCee recently opened up about the food she loves and revealed there is one dish that Nick plates up that she finds irresistible.
Speaking with E! News, PeeCee revealed that Nick makes "amazing" tuna sandwiches which she can't keep her hands off. "My husband makes amazing tuna sandwiches and that's one of his specialities so that's also on our brunch menus," Priyanka said. The Desi Girl confessed that she has not taken to cooking. "I just can't cook. I've never taken to it. I don't particularly love it but I am a big fan of an avocado toast with a fried egg and to add pickles and chilli on it," she explained.
Priyanka also spoke about using her time in quarantine to work on acquiring new skills. The actress said, "It's a good time to be a creative person, especially in entertainment. You can create something and sell it for when the world becomes normal again. So, I've been doing a lot of that but I am trying to take on learning an instrument. I'm still figuring out which one. Drums, piano, but that's really something that I've challenged myself to start learning."
While she's finding ways to make the best of the lockdown, Priyanka said she wakes up with a feeling on gratitude every morning. "I really take the time every single morning to count my blessings, to love the fact that social distancing is an issue that I'm concerned about right now," she said. "I feel like we are very privileged amongst all of us to have the ability to socially distance. A lot of the world doesn't really have that ability, many cities around the world where people are so close to each other especially in impoverished societies," PeeCee added.
