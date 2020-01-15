Priyanka Chopra reveals she decided to date Nick Jonas after watching his music video 'Close'; Read Details

Priyanka Chopra has recently revealed the reason behind deciding to date Nick Jonas which will definitely leave you shocked. Read further to know more about the same.

Jonas and Nick Jonas are currently one of the most popular and beloved couples of the entertainment industry. The two of them got married in 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple has been almost inseparable ever since they got married and have been setting major relationship goals for other couples out there. Priyanka also featured in one of Nick Jonas' music video Sucker in which he collaborated with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

Recently, the Quantico actress revealed the reason behind dating Nick Jonas. In an interview with a popular magazine, Priyanka said that she decided to date the Sucker singer after watching his music video ‘Close’ wherein he takes off his shirt. She also revealed that the song happens to be her favourite. The actress further revealed that she hates watching her own movies but loves to watch the ones which feature Nick Jonas. Priyanka said that both of them did not know about each other’s careers before coming into each other’s lives.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the movie The Sky is Pink which also featured Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. The movie which has been directed by Shonali Bose was released on October 11, 2019. Talking about Nick Jonas, the singer – actor gave a stellar performance in the movie Jumanji: The Next Level last year. He is now all set to perform in Grammys 2020 along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

