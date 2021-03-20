Priyanka Chopra REVEALS she didn't take Nick Jonas seriously when he was texting her: I was 35 and wanted kids

Priyanka Chopra, in her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey on Super Soul, confessed how she wasn't sure her personal life aspirations aligned with Nick Jonas' own during their early texting days.

has indeed carved her own niche as a global superstar, who is making everyone stop and take notice. Whether it being an integral part of an Oscar-nominated film like The White Tiger or joining successful franchises like Matrix 4, there really is no stopping Mrs. Chopra Jonas. Hence, it comes as no surprise that PeeCee was amongst the esteemed guests to appear on Oprah Winfrey's popular talk show Super Soul.

Nick Jonas was an obvious point of discussion between the powerful ladies as Oprah brought up Priyanka's New York Times Best Seller memoir Unfinished, in which she highlighted how the fellow Jonas Brother swept her off her feet. However, Chopra confessed that she initially judged the book by the cover during Nickyanka's initial texting days. "I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do," the 38-year-old actress admitted to Winfrey.

"I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him," Priyanka praised her hubby dearest before adding, "He's such a self-assured man. So sensible. So excited about my achievements, my dreams. Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together."

