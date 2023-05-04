Priyanka Chopra reveals she fell into ‘deep, deep depression’ after her nose surgery went wrong

Priyanka Chopra got candid about a dark phase of her life. The Citadel actress recently appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show SiriusXM, where she talked about a nose surgery that went awry and left her face looking completely different. The Citadel actress revealed that she lost three acting jobs after the medical procedure. Read on to know more.

Priyanka Chopra on her botched nose surgery

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she had to get a nose polyp removed at the beginning of her career when the doctors messed up the surgery leaving her face looking completely different. “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” the 40-year-old actress said.

In her 2021 memoir titled Unfinished, Priyanka shared further details about this ‘dark phase’ of her career. “While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore,” she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra on how her nose surgery affected her confidence and career

Priyanka Chopra said that she felt her career was over even before it started. She said that despite her not wanting to leave the house, her late father, who was a doctor himself, convinced the actress to get corrective surgery done.

"I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you.’ He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence," she remembered.

She also talked about Bollywood director Anil Sharma who supported her career during that phase in her life. "I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind," she said. "He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did,” said the Love Again actress.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the global spy series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The show is now streaming on Prime Video.

