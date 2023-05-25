Priyanka Chopra is a name known across the globe for her establishment as an actress and artist in two of the biggest film industries in the world. The 40-year-old has now revealed how she learned everything on the job and did not go to any acting school. Here's what the Quantico star had to say about surviving in two massive industries for all these years.

Priyanka Chopra reveals she never went to acting school, says 'I learned on the job'

During the She Pivots podcast, Chopra talked about how she stepped into the industry with no experience, knowledge, or acting education. She revealed, "I didn't have the experience of the movie industry or the glamour industry or entertainment at all. At that time, it was just instinctual, and my instinct just told me, I've got to learn, I've got to observe, I've got to see where I am, and just survive... I never went to acting school. I learned on the job."

While the 40-year-old made it big in Bollywood, the risk-taker and trailblazer's artist soul was not satisfied. Chopra stepped into Hollywood, an unknown industry, and started from scratch. Everything she built was from rock bottom and she successfully established herself as a global superstar. "It was a big risk. You know, I had a relatively relevant career in India, [but] I was compelled to pivot and come to the States," she said, referring to the treatment she received from the Hindi film industry simply because she was an outsider.

"And so success—and my relationship with success and what it means—has been different at different times, as it is with everyone," Chopra added. The actress broke barriers time and again by becoming the first South Asian woman to headline a primetime American television series, winning People's Choice Awards, featuring on multiple international magazine covers, becoming a global ambassador, working for UNICEF at the global level, starring in a multi-million dollar series, achieving pay parity, among other accomplishments.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Chopra's latest releases include the spy thriller series Citadel co-starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, and the rom-com film Love Again co-starring Sam Heughen and Celine Dion. She is also currently shooting for her next film Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. She has also multiple other upcoming projects including a film with Anthony Mackie titled Ending Things and a Bollywood film titled Jee Le Zara.

