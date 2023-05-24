Priyanka Chopra reveals she takes 'pride in being multitasker' but here's how it gets her in trouble sometimes

Priyanka Chopra has repeatedly talked about how proud she is to be a multitasker but the actress has also revealed a moment when she got into trouble because of her multitasking. Continue reading to know which incident the 40-year-old actress divulged details about.

How Priyanka Chopra's multitasking got her in trouble once

During a segment with The Zoe Report, whose May cover star she is, Chopra revealed a multitasking incident and said that even though she is very good at it, "sometimes your brain fuses." The video titled, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals 7 Truths About Herself" featured the Quantico star talking about certain aspects and facts of her life, as well as likes and dislikes. Chopra mentioned being a multitasker as one of the truths of her life.

ALSO READ: Why did Priyanka Chopra burn a lot of her high school pictures? Here's what the actress has to say

"So I take a lot of pride in being a multitasker but sometimes you know as good as I am at it sometimes your brain fuses because you know, you've not slept or had too much coffee or whatever," the actress began explaining. "I was talking about someone to somebody while sending a text to someone else. I wasn't having a flattering conversation about this person and I ended up sending the text to the person I was talking about," she revealed.

Chopra then added while laughing, "And this was before the delete for everyone as an option so I couldn't delete it." During an interview with the magazine, she asked journalist Mickey Rapkin if he can talk-and-text at the same time. Chopra added that her husband, Nick Jonas cannot and she suspects that only women have the ability to multitask. She then proceeded to reveal another incident that happened recently, this time involving Jonas.

The actress divulged that the other day, the musician was talking and asked her to put her phone down because they were having a conversation. Chopra then added that she looked up at him and said, "I can literally repeat back every word of that sentence." She has previously said that Jonas cannot multitask and needs full attention during a conversation because he thinks she might miss out on something if she is on the phone simultaneously.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Chopra is starring as Nadia Sinh in Amazon's popular spy thriller television series Citadel. The season finale of the series will premiere on May 26, 2023. The actress also had another release, a rom-com film titled Love Again which co-stars Sam Heughen and Celine Dione alongside her. She is currently shooting for her next film titled Heads of State which also stars wrestling star John Cena and actor Idris Elba.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals how she was 'scrutinized' in early days but learned to 'protect herself'