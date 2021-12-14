Priyanka Chopra REVEALS what 'Hollywood's nicest guy' Keanu Reeves told her after a tough day on Matrix 4 set

Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in one of Hollywood's biggest films of the year, The Matrix Resurrections and it was recently confirmed that she will be essaying the role of Sati in it. Ahead of its release, the film's promotions have begun and during her recent interaction with Access, Priyanka opened up about working with Keanu Reeves.

It's not unknown that Keanu Reeves is considered to be "Hollywood's nicest guy" and when asked if Priyanka had experienced his modesty and generosity firsthand during filming, the actress recalled a story from the shoot as she praised her co-star. Chopra opened up about having a difficult day while shooting for the film since she had gotten back on a set after six months of lockdown.

The 39-year-old actress revealed that she had a lot of words to speak on the filming day and was also very "intimated" but it was Reeves' kind gesture that truly touched her as she said, "He came up to me and he said, ‘that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that.", via Access.

Lauding Keanu for his gesture, Priyanka further spoke about him adding that he can read the room and how his kindness meant a lot to her considering she is a new addition to the Matrix universe.

Along with Keanu Reeves as Neo, the film will also have Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Trinity. The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick as Bugs and also Neil Patrick Harris. The Matrix Resurrections is all set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

