Priyanka Chopra reveals what she would write in note to past-self: 'Smile a little more and enjoy the process'

Priyanka Chopra has been open about the struggles she faced during her more than two decades-long illustrious career. The 40-year-old actress has now opened up about what she would tell her younger self if she got the chance to write her a letter.

Priyanka Chopra reveals what she'd write in note to past-self

During a conversation with Filmfare, whose May cover star she is, Chopra revealed how she used to behave when she was younger and what she would like to tell her past version if she could. The question asked, "If you could give one note to your past self, what would it be?" She responded, "I would say chill out. It’s not that bad. I used to take the smallest things very seriously. I'm a Cancerian and I'm sensitive so I would go into my shell."

The former Miss World explained, "I used to get hurt emotionally. It made it hard for me to get up and go to work because I used to feel such a burden after any failure or any kind of lost opportunity. Especially, in my early 20s when I was first starting out in the film industry. I didn't know anyone." Talking about the pressure she was in when she started off her career, Chopra, who has won multiple awards for her roles, added, "I was a scared girl who came in and worked with some of the biggest stars, who I grew up watching on TV."

The actress concluded, "But I think that the one note I would give that girl is that you're going to be okay. Smile a little more and enjoy the process." Chopra also talked about how she prepares for her job and divulged, "I'm a prep-oriented girl. I do a lot of homework before I get into a show. So I'll ask a million questions. I really want to know about my character. I think about what I'm doing, and I'm very intentional about it." Chopra has been everywhere these past few months with multiple successful projects and appearances.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

The actress has been starring as Nadia Sinh in the spy thriller television series Citadel opposite Richard Madden. The hit series that streams on Amazon Prime aired its season finale on May 26, 2023, and has already been renewed for a second season. Her rom-com film also starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion is in theatres and she is shooting for her next film Heads of States which also stars wrestler John Cena and actor Idris Elba.

