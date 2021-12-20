Priyanka Chopra reveals why Nick Jonas didn't attend star-studded premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed why Nick Jonas didn't attend the star-studded premiere of her upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections. During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chopra Jonas said that Nick had to miss the premiere because somebody from his tour tested COVID-19 positive and the singer wanted to be careful.

For those unversed, Priyanka Chopra walked the green carpet at The Matrix 4 premiere alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Neil Patrick Harris, among other celebrities. During the premiere, the actress spoke to The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner and informed them that Nick Jonas was supposed to attend the premiere, but didn't because of precautionary measures. As tweeted by Chris Gardner, Priyanka said, "He couldn't make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in."

Commenting on the movie and Nick's reaction to it, The Matrix Resurrections actress also said, "He loves it and he's a fan of The Matrix anyway." Fans have been assured of the fact that Nick has already watched the movie! Priyanka had also previously revealed that Nick was "excitedly bragging" about her Matrix 4 role. During her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, the actress said, He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one."

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to release on December 22. Are you excited about the movie? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

