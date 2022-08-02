Priyanka Chopra on Rihanna being her style icon: I love her for being audacious and bold

Priyanka Chopra is a multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word! Besides being a gifted, talented actress and a successful entrepreneur, PeeCee is also known for her impeccable style game. Whether it be taking over the Oscars and Emmys red carpet with finesse or her on-screen characters' hip fashion, for many, Priyanka Chopra is their style icon. But who is Priyanka Chopra's style icon?

Well, in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Priyanka Chopra revealed which celebs she looks to for fashion inspiration; Sophia Loren and Rihanna. When it comes to the legendary Oscar-winning actress, PeeCee praised, "I love Sophia Loren. I love her sexy, classic, timeless style." On the other hand, for the gorgeous Grammy-winning musician, the It's All Coming Back to Me star gushed, "I love Rihanna for being audacious and bold." However, Chopra's biggest inspiration is women who aren't afraid to break fashion norms.

"I love women who have the ability to bring personality into their clothes, that are actually trendsetters that are not afraid to have a point of view, versus just conforming to what you're told trends are," Priyanka Chopra emphasised.

Well, if there's one thing we know, PeeCee's style game can be classified as both classy and bold, at the same time!

Who is your style icon? Share your personal picks alongside the reason why with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, besides being fashion icons, Priyanka Chopra and Rihanna are also new moms. While PeeCee and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Malti Marie, Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky also welcomed their first child, a baby boy. In her conversation with Daily Pop, Priyanka also spoke about wrapping Russo Brothers' Citadel opposite Richard Madden, calling the show a "really big job to do in COVID." Chopra further elaborated, "It was hard to travel, you were away from your family. I think after I finished that, I just came home and stayed home, and I'm taking time out for my family right now."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra drops new PICS from birthday celebration ft. Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra; Don't miss Malti's cake