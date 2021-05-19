Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Text For You’ co-star Sam Heughan gushes over her; Says ‘I’m such in awe of her’

Outlander actor Sam Heughan will be sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra in ‘Text For You’ and has nothing but wonderful things to say about her.

Sam Heughan who is popular for playing one of the leading parts in the super successful period romantic drama ‘Outlander’ will soon be acing the screen opposite in her forthcoming Hollywood production. In October, Priyanka took to social media to announce the film, and wrote, “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!” Sam will be playing romantic lead with Priyanka in dramedy with shades. Text For You is the English remake of a German cult ‘SMS fur Dich’ that released in 2016 to brilliant reviews.

In a recent chat with ET Canada, Sam spoke candidly about his co-star Priyanka since he is sharing screen space with her for the first time and this is one of the first leads for Priyanka in Hollywood production. Sam essentially gushed over Priyanka and paid her numerous compliments through the chat. He said, “I’m such in awe of her! She’s so beautiful, so wonderful... such a good human being.” Priyanka clearly has a winning personality which makes her attain her dreams so frequently and play central characters in Hollywood production as no other Indian actor has done before.

In Text For You, Priyanka plays the role of a widow who finds it hard to deal with the loss of her husband. In her tragedy, she keeps texting on the husband’s number to relieve her pain, and one day she gets a reply. The reply comes from Sam Heughan’s character, who is facing a similar situation in life and hence they both come together.

