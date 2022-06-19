Priyanka Chopra says 'adore you' to Citadel co-star Richard Madden in a sweet birthday tribute

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a special wish for her Citadel co-star Richard Madden who turns 36 on June 18. The actress shared a sweet birthday tribute for the Eternals star as she shared his photo in her Instagram story captioned it with a sweet Happy Birthday note and said, "Adore you" while tagging him in her special post.

Priyanka is known to be one of the friendliest stars; hence, it's no surprise that while working on their upcoming show Citadel, she must have hit it off amazingly well with Richard Madden. The actress' sweet birthday tribute for her co-star also showcases the incredible bond that the duo share. The birthday tribute for Madden was dropped by Priyanka after she revealed that she had wrapped up the shoot of Citadel in Atalanta.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

To mark the end of the shoot, Priyanka dropped a video that showcased some sweet moments from the set including herself driving a car that was gifted to her by her husband Nick Jonas and which features "Mrs Jonas" written on it. The video also showcased her adorable pet dog Diana accompanying her on set for the shooting of the series.

As for Madden and Chopra's upcoming show, the series has been created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Stanley Tucci and Caoilinn Springall in key roles. The show has been described as an action-packed spy series but details about the plot have been strictly kept under wraps so far.

