Priyanka Chopra says 'can't wait' as she cheers for J sister Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas' new book

Priyanka Chopra is known to be a supportive friend and a family member and always makes sure to encourage those around her. With her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and J sister Danielle Jonas releasing their new kids book, Chopra made sure to give a sweet shoutout to them as she took to her Instagram story to share their release announcement video.

Kevin Jonas and his wife have now released thier new children's book titled, There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom. To cheer for the couple and their new release, Priyanka took to her Instagram story as she shared their book release announcement video and wrote, "Can't wait!!" along with it, expressing her excitement about the project.

This isn't the first time that Priyanka has shown support for the Jonas family, the actress is known to give a shoutout to Nick's family every now and then. We bet the new mom is excited to introduce the new children's book written by Kevin and Danielle to her daughter soon.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka and Nick announced in January that the couple had welcomed their first child together via surrogate. The couple hasn't spoken about their baby daughters since the public announcement although, during her recent hosting session for a pre-Oscars event, Priyanka did mention that she hasn't been stepping out much, suggesting that she has been caught up with her little one.

Recently, in an interview with E!, Kevin Jonas also opened up about his brothers embracing fatherhood as he spoke about not giving them parenting lessons and allowing them to do it their own way.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas adorably compliments 'gorgeous' wife Priyanka Chopra on her Monday selfie