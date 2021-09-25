Priyanka Chopra says 'I'm gonna be there tomorrow' as she gets ready to host Global Citizen show in Paris

Nothing tops a fun evening of celebration like a party in favor of a good cause. The Global Citizen Live event will return on September 25th, featuring outstanding performances by well-known singers and performers. The 24-hour music event encourages global leaders, philanthropists, and businesses to protect the Earth, eliminate poverty, and address climate change, hunger, and advance vaccination equality.

However, Internationally, the event will take place in eight cities at the same time, including New York, Paris, Los Angeles, London, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, and Mumbai. Interestingly, it looks like Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is going to host the Paris edition of the festival is all ready as the actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture from the event. Desi girl Priyanka posted a picture of what looked like a huge banner of Global Citizen with Eiffel Tower behind. 'I'm gonna be there tomorrow.. will you?" wrote the actress in the picture.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, as per Vogue India, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and other artists will perform in the New York City edition of the event. However, the Paris edition will be hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Denis Brogniart, and have performances by Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat and Måneskin. Interestingly, Los Angeles will have performances by Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, One Republic, 5 Seconds of Summer and more, as well as appearances by JoJo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Maggie Q and Scott Evans; and London will see Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Rag’n’Bone Man perform.

This year, festivals, events, and performances from all seven continents will be aired live on TV and OTT, allowing you to witness all of the excitement in real time on Zee's television channels and Zee5 online.

