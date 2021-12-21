Priyanka Chopra says Mindy Kaling, Riz Ahmed have 'pushed the envelope' for South Asian artists in a big way

Priyanka Chopra is all set to be seen in The Matrix Resurrections next and while the actress has been making a mark in Hollywood, in a recent interview with NDTV, she spoke about the lack of South Asian representation. Priyanka opened up about her Hollywood career after achieving superstardom in India and said that it hasn't been an easy journey.

Priyanka Chopra's casting in The Matrix Resurrections is being considered as a proud moment by her Indian fans and the actress while talking to NDTV ahead of the film's release, stated how she demanded opportunities for herself after moving to the West. Talking about the fewer opportunities available, Priyanka said, "I didn't carry the stardom I had built in India. I walked into every room as a new actor and I demanded opportunities."

Adding further about how there has been a gradual shift when it comes to South Asian representation in Hollywood, the actress maintained that its thanks to the contribution of fellow artists including the likes of Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Riz Ahmed. Speaking about making a difference with their work for future artists, the actress aid, "All of us have pushed the envelope in a big way where the door has been kicked open and we have said that we want a seat at that table."

In The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of Sati. The actress stars alongside the film franchise's iconic leads, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The other cast members on the film include Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff and Jada Pinkett Smith. The film is all set to release in theatres and on streaming on December 22.

