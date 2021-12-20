Priyanka Chopra says 'missed you' to husband Nick Jonas after taking her in laws to The Matrix 4 premiere

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the star-studded premiere of her upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections on Sunday. The actress in a new Instagram post, gave a glimpse of her "crew" who accompanied her for the big day and it included not only her team but also her family including mom Madhu Chopra and her in-laws, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram that captured Priyanka and her family who made it to The Matrix 4 premiere with her, the actress wrote a sweet message of gratitude that said, "I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful."

While Priyanka was delighted to have the support of her mother and her in-laws at the event, she expressed her feelings about not having her husband Nick Jonas around for the premiere and wrote "missed you" along with a red heart emoji as she tagged Nick in the post.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's photos with her in-laws HERE

The photos shared by Chopra, showed her having a fun time with family as well as her team. In one of the clicks, she was also seen giving a goofy pose with Nick's parents.

During her interaction with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere, Priyanka was asked about her husband not accompanying her for the red carpet event and she revealed that it was because someone from his tour tested COVID-19 positive and the singer wanted to be careful and for safety measures decided not to attend the event.

