Priyanka Chopra says 'onwards and upwards' after Citadel wrap; Drops BTS snaps with Richard Madden and more

Priyanka Chopra has officially wrapped up filming for her upcoming series, Citadel and announced the same in her recent post. The actress called it the "most intense work" as she recounted working on the project amid a difficult time due to the pandemic. Chopra also dropped some amazing BTS photos from the set along with Richard Madden and more.

It's been an intense journey for Priyanka who has been giving fans glimpses of her work on Citadel through Instagram posts. From having a 'bring your dog to work day' to fighting London cold during the late-night shoot, the actress has done it all and said that it was all "worth it" as she shared a sweet note about wrapping up the show's shoot.

Sharing adorable photos with the cast and crew of the series including Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings and writer Josh Appelbaum among others, Priyanka captioned her post as "It’s a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t.

It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Citadel is among one of Priyanka Chopra's most anticipated projects. Prior to the Amazon series' release though, the actress will be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections next which releases on December 22. It was recently confirmed by Warner Bros that the actress will be essaying the role of Sati in the Keanu Reeves film.

