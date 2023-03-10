Priyanka Chopra says she calls Mindy Kaling when 'shit goes down'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are caught up in the Pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian excellence. With stars making jaw-dropping appearances with elegant and oozing attire to cracking inside jokes and getting candid on the interview set, the celebration is grander and more gracious for the fans and as well the stars.

Recently, what caught the spotlight was when Chopra and Anjula Acharia discussed the value of recognizing South Asian culture in an interview with ET's Denny Diaz on Thursday night at the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars event.

Priyanka is appreciative that they are able to return and do so in such a spectacular way while being welcomed by Paramount Pictures. Chopra, who co-hosted the event with Mindy Kaling on Thursday night, revealed, "I mean, this is iconic. And to be able to look around me and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that's just theirs, makes me, like, cry."

Priyanka Chopra reveals Mindy Kaling as her support system

Although they shared a platform at the event, Chopra and Kaling have really known one another for quite some time. According to Priyanka, who spoke to ET, the two are always in contact and talk when things are going poorly; they hold each other back and offer support, which also led to the discovery of how Priyanka relies on Mindy when things go bad. As they celebrate every joyous festival together, they also lend each other support when things are not going well. To which Priyanka added, "We actually call each other when sh*t goes down. And we're like, 'I'm not feeling good about this, and she helps me through."

She states that it is good to have each other’s back in times of need, especially with Mindy Kaling, with whom Priyanka shares Indian roots; though there is a cultural difference but the two always enjoy each other’s company.

