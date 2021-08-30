Priyanka Chopra says she cried on flight during pandemic, reveals Nick Jonas helped her settle in London.

Just like many of us, was living in the comforts of her swanky Los Angeles home when the pandemic hit and brought our lives to a standstill. However, half way through 2020, the actress resumed work and made her way to Germany for the shoot of The Matrix 4. In a new interview with Vogue India, Priyanka has revealed what it was like.

Speaking to the fashion portal, PeeCee said, "When the pandemic started, I was sleeping in, vegetating on the couch, binge-watching, not working out, eating whatever I wanted. I was like, ‘This is going to be a vacation.’ But when there was no end in sight, I understood that people were going to figure out how to work in spite of that."

She added that flying for the first time during the pandemic wasn't easy and she ended up crying. "I spent six months at home feeling really safe with my family, and then Germany was the first time I left to go work. I cried on the plane. I was terrified," Priyanka said.

However, her family and husband Nick Jonas were by her side to support when she returned from Germany. "He, my mum, my family came with me and we spent Christmas and New Year’s together while I was filming. It was really nice to not have to come back to an empty home. Nick wanted to help me settle in. Then, when everyone left, I got on to Citadel." Priyanka is currently shooting for Citadel opposite Richard Madden.

The actress also opened up about striking a balance between personal and professional life after 20 years in the entertainment industry. She said, "I spent the last 20 years predominantly on this winning racehorse of my career and now I see myself balancing both sides of my life."

Currently, the couple are miles apart. While Priyanka is shooting in London, Nick is touring US as part of The Jonas Brothers tour. "Distance sucks. Not being able to fly back and forth to see each other the way we used to makes it hard. Wherever you go, you quarantine, so it’s difficult to schedule," Priyanka Chopra revealed.

However, she reminisces fondly of the time they got to spend last year. "We moved into our new house, had time to pick cushions and decide what our rug was going to be like, and adopted a dog, Panda. We always have family or friends over. That’s the kind of home I was raised in and that’s how Nick is as well."

Despite these crazy schedules, the actress revealed she doesn't have everything worked out. When asked about she does it all, Priyanka said, "Are you kidding? I don’t have everything figured out. I take risks and I enjoy them. I’m constantly spinning 25 plates in the air. That’s not ‘figured out’, it’s playing roulette. I guess I’m just a gambling kind of girl."

