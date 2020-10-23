Priyanka Chopra says she loves to steal Nick Jonas' clothes & we couldn't agree more post seeing their collage

Priyanka Chopra Jonas often treats her fans with stunning pictures on social media. However, her latest post is something different and definitely deserves your attention.

Jonas is frequently active on social media and often keeps updating her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. Be it announcing about her memoir or be it sharing sun-kissed selfies, PeeCee does it all and grabs the attention of her followers from time to time. The stunning beauty also shared pictures from her Europe trip on social media sometime back. Well, she continues to stay there and has now shared two new pictures from Germany.

But it’s not the pictures that have caught our attention in her timeline. The Quantico actress has shared a collage on her Instagram story which speaks a lot about the outfit she is wearing in the aforementioned pictures. That is because she has borrowed it from her husband Nick Jonas! Yes, you heard it right. The collage includes the pictures of both Priyanka and Nick wearing the same attire. She then writes in her caption, “Love stealing your clothes” while tagging the latter.

Check out the collage below:

The Sky Is Pink actress also hilariously adds another caption in the same photo collage saying, ‘Where it started’ and ‘where it ended’ while implying the all-white attire that she borrowed from Nick Jonas. Well, we couldn’t help but notice that it’s actually the same from head-to-toe! Well, Priyanka did add a few more things to make it look fashionable such as her cute beanie cap and the red mittens. And of course, accompanying her is none other than the cute little doggo Diana.

Check out the pictures below:

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra feels writing her memoir Unfinished was a cathartic experience; Says it'll show her human side

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Share your comment ×