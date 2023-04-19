Priyanka Chopra sees her father in hubby Nick Jonas; Reveals backstory of their rickshaw photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra is one of the popular Indian actresses who established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, who has been considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming series Citadel which will release on April 28 on Amazon Prime. Recently in an interview, she opened up about her relationship with hubby Nick Jonas and also revealed the backstory of their rickshaw photoshoot.

Priyanka Chopra says she sees his father in hubby Nick Jonas

In an interview with a tabloid, Priyanka talked about his bond with hubby Nicky and also revealed about her family. She was quoted saying, “I see a lot of my father in Nick. My father was very respectful to my mother as she was a working woman. It’s during the 70s’ when my father told my mom that ‘Neither of us will bring anything from our houses and we will make our own home’.” Furthermore, talking about how Nick joins in her success, Priyanka said, “Whenever I pose on the red carpet, he stands there staring at me and even clicks my pictures. He’s so much invested in my success and he has no insecurity about it which is so beautiful.”

When asked about the story behind the auto rickshaw photoshoot, Priyanka said, “Actually it was Nick’s idea. He said ‘We will do a cool photoshoot like in a rickshaw or whatever.’ So, when we were going to Bandra, we stopped and asked a rickshaw wala bhaiya if we can take a picture. He agreed and then we clicked the pictures and went to NMACC.”

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, in April 2023. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

